Chaos after India's biggest airline cancels 1,200 flights

NEW DELHI: Chaos gripped Indian airports on Thursday (Dec 4) after the country's biggest airline IndiGo cancelled over 1,200 flights, stranding thousands of passengers.

The company blamed the disruption on "unforeseen operational challenges" including technical glitches, adverse weather conditions and new rules for workers.

India's aviation watchdog ordered an investigation and demanded that IndiGo respond with plans to ease the interruptions, which have persisted since Monday.

Passengers vented their anger online, with one airport user on X describing "complete mayhem" with delays of up to eight hours and "no staff" on hand to help.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Some 1,232 IndiGo flights had been cancelled as of Wednesday, according to the company. The number of delays was not clear.