Second phase of regional polls kicks off in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir

Many locals want a reinstatement of statehood, saying things will improve under that special status, especially on the economic front.

It could give the region the ability to raise its own funding, the power to deploy capital where local representatives choose, and result in more employment opportunities, residents said.

With roughly a fifth of the youth population in the region unemployed, jobs are a big concern for voters.

“More jobs and investments – what was promised – should come so that more businesses, factories, industries and schools are set up, which will employ people to a greater extent. That is the core issue,” said local Mohammad Shahkar.

Another resident, who only gave his name as Shoaib, added: “Unemployment is a major problem. But it’s not a problem that started after Article 370 was revoked.

“It goes back a long time. When the local parties such as the National Conference and the People’s Democratic Party were in power here – unemployment has been an issue since then.”

VOTERS WANT ECONOMIC GROWTH

Government data showed the region’s economy grew at 8 per cent in the 2022 to 2023 financial year, higher than the national average.

The region’s tourism department said tourist arrivals have increased steadily over the years, with last year’s 21 million far surpassing the pre-pandemic’s 16 million.

Even its renowned handicraft scene – Kashmir is known for lavish carpets and intricate shawls – has seen sluggish sales in the past few years, said stores.

“We’ve been waiting for a long time for our business to improve. We hope that more tourists come here, shop and buy from us, but so far that’s not happening. Our business is zero right now,” said Mohammad Adil Shah, a shop owner in the region’s largest city Srinagar.

“We haven’t recovered from past natural calamities like floods, which has hurt sales. But here in Kashmir, the environment has really improved – more people should come here,” said Mohammad Nayeem Mir, owner of a manufacturing and exporting business.

But local businesses said they have not quite reaped the benefits.