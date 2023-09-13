India's Kerala state closes schools, banks in seven villages due to Nipah deaths

NEW DELHI: India's southern state of Kerala shut some schools, offices and public transport, authorities said on Wednesday (Sep 13), as they scrambled to rein in the spread of the rare and deadly brain-damaging Nipah virus that has killed two people.

An adult and a child are still infected in hospital, and more than 130 people have been tested for the virus, spread via direct contact with the bodily fluids of infected bats, pigs or people, a state health official said.

"We are focusing on tracing contacts of infected persons early and isolating anyone with symptoms," said the state's Health Minister Veena George, who told reporters the strain of the virus was being examined.

"Public movement has been restricted in parts of the state to contain the medical crisis."

Two infected people have died since Aug 30 in the state's fourth outbreak of the virus since 2018, forcing authorities to declare containment zones in at least seven villages in the district of Kozhikode.