India’s lab-grown diamond industry shines as demand for cheaper gems surges

CHEAPER THAN MINED DIAMONDS

For jeweller Shaurya Taneja, the future is already on display in his showroom.

Nearly half of the pieces he sells are made not from mined stones, but from diamonds grown in laboratories that sparkle just as brightly but are far more affordable.

Synthetic diamonds can sell for 50 to 90 per cent less than their natural counterparts. A one-carat mined diamond that costs about US$1,000 could have a lab-grown equivalent priced at just a few hundred dollars.

That price difference is resonating with younger, more cost-conscious buyers.

“You won't be too sad if the diamond falls out or if you lose a diamond, because you could just get it as easily replaced and at a cheaper price point," explained Taneja.

Beyond affordability, lab-grown diamonds also do not carry the ethical baggage long associated with the mining industry, such as human rights abuses and environmental damage.

Industry data suggests India’s lab-grown diamond market, currently worth about US$400 million, could more than triple to over US$1.5 billion within the next decade.

While India is unlikely to rival China – which still dominates global synthetic diamond production – analysts believe the South Asian country has a different advantage.