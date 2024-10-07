India police charge man with rape and murder of doctor

KOLKATA: Indian police on Monday (Oct 7) charged a man with the rape and murder of a 31-year-old doctor, a crime which appalled the country and triggered wide-scale protests.

The discovery of the doctor's bloodied body at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata on Aug 9 sparked nationwide anger at the chronic issue of violence against women.

The suspect - named as Sanjoy Roy - was arrested the day after the murder and has been held in custody since. He was formally charged on Monday with a confidential document of evidence submitted to the court.

"Sanjoy Roy has been charged with the rape and murder of the on-duty trainee post-graduate doctor inside the hospital," a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told AFP.

Roy, widely reported by Indian media to be aged 33, and who had been working as a volunteer in the hospital supporting patients, would potentially face the death penalty if convicted.