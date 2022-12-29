India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan 1

NEW DELHI: India will make a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan 1, the health minister said on Thursday (Dec 29).

Travellers from these countries and territories would have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

"This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.

The new requirement for a COVID-19 test would be in addition to the random tests on 2 per cent of all international passengers arriving in India.