Asia

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan 1
Asia

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan 1

Flying to India from Singapore? You will be required to show a negative COVID-19 test prior to departure. 

India makes negative COVID-19 test mandatory for travellers from 5 countries from Jan 1

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) test swab sample from a woman at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India, December 3, 2021. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

29 Dec 2022 06:09PM (Updated: 29 Dec 2022 06:35PM)
NEW DELHI: India will make a negative COVID-19 test mandatory for flyers from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand from Jan 1, the health minister said on Thursday (Dec 29).

Travellers from these countries and territories would have to upload their test reports on an India government website before their departure, minister Mansukh Mandaviya wrote on Twitter.

"This is being done in view of the evolving COVID-19 situation across the world," the health ministry said in a statement, adding that the test should be taken within 72 hours of travel to India.

The new requirement for a COVID-19 test would be in addition to the random tests on 2 per cent of all international passengers arriving in India.

India joins the United States, Japan, Italy and Taiwan in imposing mandatory COVID-19 tests for travellers from China, amid a COVID-19 surge there after authorities relaxed strict "zero-COVID" rules.

Top health officials from the European Union were holding talks on Thursday to try to coordinate very different views on how to respond to China's decision to lift its COVID-19 restrictions amid a wave of infections there.

Source: Reuters/lk/rj

India COVID-19

