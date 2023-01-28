Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found: Police
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found: Police

Two Indian military jets crash, one injured pilot found: Police

File photo of an Indian Air Force (IAF) Sukhoi Su-30MKI fighter jet taken on Nov 9, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Emmanuel Dunand)

28 Jan 2023 02:56PM (Updated: 28 Jan 2023 02:56PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: Two Indian Air Force fighter jets crashed on Saturday (Jan 28) in an apparent mid-air collision while on exercises about 300km south of the capital New Delhi, police at the crash site told AFP.

"We have located the wreckage of one of the planes and found an injured pilot in the Parhadgarh forests," officer Dharmender Gaur told AFP.

"The other plane has likely fallen further away from the site and we have sent teams to locate it."

The crash is the latest in a string of aviation accidents involving India's military air fleet.

Five army soldiers were killed last October when their helicopter crashed in Arunachal Pradesh state, near the country's militarised and disputed border with China.

It was the second military chopper crash in the state that month, coming weeks after a Cheetah helicopter came down near the town of Tawang, killing its pilot.

India's defence chief, General Bipin Rawat, was among 13 people killed when his Russian-made Mi-17 helicopter crashed while transporting him to an air force base in December 2021.

Source: AFP/zl

Related Topics

India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.