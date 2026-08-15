India PM Modi woos youth with free coaching, AI training

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Saturday (Aug 15) his government would provide free online coaching lessons for competitive exams, weeks after massive youth-led protests forced the education minister to resign.

Modi said the initiative was aimed at easing the financial burden on millions of families caught up in the country's fiercely competitive education system.

The 75-year-old leader made the announcement while speaking from the ramparts of New Delhi's imposing 17th-century Red Fort to mark the country's independence from Britain on Aug 15, 1947.

"We have decided to provide free online coaching for various competitive examinations for our youth. We have the digital public infrastructure, and we have highly talented teachers and educators," he said.

The move comes after nationwide protests triggered by the leak of a key medical entrance examination paper and a series of other recruitment scandals.