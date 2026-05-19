India to monitor Boeing fuel-switch test tied to Air India London incident, documents show

NEW DELHI: Indian air safety officials plan to travel to Seattle to observe Boeing's testing of a fuel-control switch panel that was removed from an Air India 787 in February after the pilots on a London-Bengaluru flight flagged a possible defect, according to documents seen by Reuters.

The testing, described by Indian officials as "sensitive", renews the spotlight on the switches on Boeing Dreamliners that regulate the flow of jet fuel into a plane's engines as investigators prepare a final report into an Air India 787 crash that killed 260 people in Gujarat last June.

The switches, designed to be immovable without specific actions from pilots, have come under scrutiny since the preliminary report into the crash found they had been shut off nearly simultaneously, starving the engines of fuel.

During the February incident in London, the pilots observed during the engine start that the fuel switches did not remain fixed in the "run" position on the first two attempts when light vertical pressure was applied but were stable on a third try before takeoff, India's Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said previously.

UK authorities investigated the incident, but Boeing privately told Air India in February the module containing the fuel switches was found to be "serviceable," according to an email seen by Reuters. The DGCA had said the switches passed checks.

The module was nevertheless sent to a Boeing facility in Seattle for testing, according to confidential emails seen by Reuters being reported for the first time.

As "the matter is sensitive in nature, Air India is hereby directed to ensure that the strip/test examination at OEM's (Boeing) premises is carried out in the presence of a DGCA officer," Manish Kumar, a DGCA deputy director of airworthiness, wrote in his Mar 9 email.

While it is not unusual for planemakers to perform such analyses for airline customers, the email did not explain why India's regulator considered the matter sensitive and insisted on attending.

In a statement, Air India said the module was confirmed as "fully functional" by Boeing and the DGCA, but the decision to proceed with further testing is "understood to be intended to ensure a thorough and conclusive evaluation ... as a measure of abundant caution."

The additional testing "involves examination in a controlled laboratory environment to definitively confirm its performance and integrity," said Air India, which is owned by the Tata Group and Singapore Airlines.

The DGCA, Kumar and Boeing did not respond to Reuters' queries.