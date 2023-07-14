Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon

India launches rocket to land spacecraft on moon

The rocket carrying India's Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft is seen in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh, in a photo posted on social media by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Jul 11, 2023. (Photo: Twitter/ISRO)

14 Jul 2023 05:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

SRIHARIKOTA: India on Friday (Jul 14) launched a rocket seeking to land an unmanned spacecraft on the surface of the moon, a live feed showed, its second attempt to become only the fourth country to do so.

The rocket lifted off from Sriharikota in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh carrying the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, as thousands of enthusiasts clapped and cheered.

The world's most populous nation has a cut-price aerospace programme that is rapidly closing in on the milestones set by global space powers.

Only Russia, the United States and China have previously achieved a controlled landing on the lunar surface.

India's last attempt to do so ended in failure four years ago, when ground control lost contact moments before landing.

If the rest of the Indian mission goes to plan, the Chandrayaan-3, which means "Mooncraft" in Sanskrit, will safely touch down near the moon's little-explored south pole between Aug 23 and Aug 24.

Related:

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently visiting France, tweeted that the mission was carrying the "hopes and dreams of our nation".

Developed by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft includes a lander named Vikram, which means "valour" in Sanskrit, and a rover named Pragyan, the Sanskrit word for wisdom.

Upon touchdown, the rover will roll off Vikram and explore the nearby area, gathering images to be sent back to Earth for analysis.

The rover has a mission life of one lunar day or 14 Earth days.

Source: AFP/kg

Related Topics

India space Narendra Modi

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.