India flyover school offers lifeline to street children

MUMBAI: Beneath a busy flyover in India's financial capital Mumbai, a row of pastel-coloured shipping containers houses an unlikely school serving some of the city's most marginalised children.

Despite laws guaranteeing free schooling for children aged six to 14, poverty and migration continue to keep many out of classrooms, particularly in sprawling cities like Mumbai where many families survive through low-paying informal work.

Crippling urban poverty also means young children selling knick-knacks on streets are still a fairly common sight at crowded traffic intersections in big Indian cities.

But the non-profit that runs the free school is determined to educate its underprivileged cohort, many of whom come from homeless families that barely eke out a living.

Wedged between gleaming skyscrapers and busy roads, the "Signal Shala", or traffic signal school, caters to dozens of children who have been left out of the formal education system, according to Bhatu Sawant, founder of the initiative.

"These children can't go to (a regular) school. So (I thought) let's do this. Let's bring the school to them," Sawant, 45, told AFP.

India runs one of the world's largest public school systems, but government data for 2024-2025 still identified nearly 1.2 million children as "out of school", a catch-all categorisation that covers both those who have never been to school or dropped out.