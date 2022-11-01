Modi seeks detailed inquiry as India bridge toll rises to 135

MORBI, India: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanded lessons be learned as he visited the site of a bridge collapse that killed 135 people and met some of the injured in hospital on Tuesday (Nov 1).

Army, navy and national disaster response force teams continued their search while locals gathered on the banks of the Machchhu river in Modi's home state of Gujarat.

The colonial-era suspension footbridge in Morbi was packed with sightseers - many in town to celebrate the Deepavali and Chhath Puja festivals - when it gave way on Sunday evening, sending people plunging about 10m into the water.

A top police official told Reuters that about 200 people were on the bridge when it collapsed. Local municipality officials said tickets for about 400 people had been sold, although not necessarily to be on the bridge at the same time.

"The prime minister said the need of the hour is to conduct a detailed and extensive inquiry which will identify all aspects relating to this mishap," Modi's office said in a statement as he saw the scene of the disaster.

"He also added that the key learnings from the inquiry must be implemented at the earliest."