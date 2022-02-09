What is at stake for PM Modi in India’s bellwether state

A month-long election in India’s most populous state will test the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his ruling Bharatiya Janata Party amid rising unemployment, inflation and a third wave of COVID-19 infections.

Voters in Uttar Pradesh will start going to the polls on Feb 10, with ballots to be counted on Mar 10.

Four smaller states - Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur - will also elect new legislatures over the same period.

But holding on to power in Uttar Pradesh is especially crucial for Modi’s ambition to win a third consecutive term in the 2024 national elections.

WHY DOES UTTAR PRADESH MATTER SO MUCH?

With a population of about 230 million people, the state is a bellwether of the national mood.

Winning the local polls resonates beyond the province.

In addition, the state has a lot of farmers, providing a reading from that important bloc. The state also has outsize importance in the federal parliament, with lawmakers from Uttar Pradesh accounting for 80 of the 543 seats in the lower house, more than any other state in India.