'Hazardous' smog chokes India's capital

NEW DELHI: Smog in New Delhi hit "hazardous" levels on Thursday (Nov 3) as smoke from thousands of crop fires in northern India combined with other pollutants to create a noxious grey cocktail enveloping the megacity.

Levels of the most dangerous particles - PM 2.5, so tiny they can enter the bloodstream - were 588 per cubic metre early on Thursday morning, according to monitoring firm IQAir.

That is almost 40 times the daily maximum recommended by the World Health Organization. IQAir rated overall pollution levels as "hazardous".

"This is really the worst time to be out in Delhi. One never wakes up fresh with this pollution," policeman Hem Raj, 42, told AFP.

"The body feels tired and lethargic in the mornings ... The eyes are always watery and throat scratchy after spending hours on the Delhi roads," he said.