New Zealand, India strike 'milestone' strategic partnership

AUCKLAND: New Zealand and India announced Saturday (Jul 11) the creation of a strategic partnership encompassing defence and security, during a landmark visit by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon feted his guest with an indigenous Maori welcome and a guard of honour, seeking to expand relations after signing a free trade pact in April that he has touted as an economic boon.

Modi's visit, at the tail end of a Jul 6-11 tour that has also taken him to Indonesia and Australia, came in the aftermath of China test-firing a ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, stirring unease in the region.

It was the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years, a sign of Delhi's deeper engagement at a time of strengthened Chinese diplomatic and military presence in the Pacific.

Modi described the strategic partnership as a "milestone" that would inspire greater energy and confidence, as he was hosted by the New Zealand leader for discussions at Government House in Auckland.

"Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners," he said.