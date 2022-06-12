Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-19 related issues
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-19 related issues

India's opposition leader Sonia Gandhi hospitalised with COVID-19 related issues

FILE PHOTO: Rahul Gandhi, President of India's main opposition Congress party, and his mother and leader of the party Sonia Gandhi arrive to release their party's election manifesto for the April/May general election in New Delhi, India, Apr 2, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)

12 Jun 2022 07:42PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2022 07:42PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: The leader of India's main opposition party, Sonia Gandhi, has been admitted to a hospital in New Delhi with health issues related to COVID-19, her Congress party said.

The party tweeted the announcement but gave no other details.

Italian-born Gandhi, the widow of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, is the longest-serving president of the Congress party, which ruled India for decades after its founders led the country to independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Gandhi, 76, is credited with reviving the Congress when it won a surprise victory in legislative elections in 2004.

Following that election success, she would have become India's first foreign-born and first Roman Catholic prime minister, but she surprised everyone by turning down the top post and nominating economist Manmohan Singh to be prime minister.

In recent years, Gandhi has travelled several times to the United States to deal with health issues.

Her party's fortunes have declined precipitously since Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Hindu nationalist BJP party defeated it in the general elections of 2014 and 2019.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

Source: Reuters/yb

Related Topics

India COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us