India opposition parties hold mock impeachment of poll chief

NEW DELHI: India's political opposition staged a symbolic impeachment of the election commissioner on Saturday (Oct 31) to protest against a revision of voter lists that they say could unfairly benefit the ruling party.

The nationwide revision of electoral rolls has sparked political disputes and street protests in the world's largest democracy over the last month.

The Election Commission says the initiative is necessary to ensure accurate voter lists, but the opposition claims it is being manipulated to favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Both the Election Commission and the BJP deny the allegations.

On Saturday, opposition parties gathered at the residence of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in the capital New Delhi, re-enacting a parliamentary session.

They held mock impeachment proceedings, which have no constitutional or legal force, against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.