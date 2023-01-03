Challenges ahead for India as it is set to overtake China as world's most populous country
Having a large demographic of young people gives India an edge over economies facing an ageing population, but job creation and food production remain challenges.
MUMBAI: India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year with 1.4 billion people, but obstacles lie ahead.
Observers said having a large demographic of young people gives India an edge over many other economies, which are facing an ageing population.
With more than half of the country under the age of 25, India has a massive potential workforce to propel economic growth, they added.
“There was a word which was initially coined called the ‘demographic dividends’ for India,” Kotak Mahindra Bank senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj said of the trend.
While India does not face an ageing workforce, the challenge is ensuring there are enough jobs, and that its people have the right education and skills for those jobs, said observers.
CHALLENGES OF A GROWING POPULATION
Unemployment is rising, despite India’s focus on expanding sectors including manufacturing to create more jobs. It hit a three-month high of 8 per cent in November amid steep inflation and slowing economic growth.
Supporting a large population is not easy, said observers, adding that making sure there is nutritious food, water and access to healthcare for everyone is a feat.
Meanwhile, some states in India have been trying to disincentivise people from having more than two children.
In Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous state, population control measures have been proposed, including cutting off people from certain government benefits if they have more than two children.
Population growth has already started slowing in India, as people are having fewer children.
But it will be several decades before the numbers actually start to decline, experts pointed out.
Before then, there are projections that India will overtake Germany and Japan to become the world's third-largest economy, possibly by 2030.
The looming question for India is what lies ahead for its 1.4 billion people and if it can leverage its immense workforce so there will be better days for them, said observers.
CONTROLLING THE POPULATION
Dr Kalpana Apte, director-general of non-governmental organisation Family Planning Association of India, said: “The reason that you see the numbers is because earlier, a lot of people, the biggest cohort of young people in India, were in their reproductive years, and they had children.
“And that's why we are in a progressive movement known as population momentum.”
Her association, which was set up in 1949 to focus on birth control for the population, provides free vasectomies and the state government gives patients a US$13 incentive for the procedure. It also offers sterilisation for women and abortion services at its clinics.
Programmes are held in slum areas to raise awareness of the family planning options available.
Among those who have heeded such calls is Mr Chaitu, who had a vasectomy after the birth of his last child.
He and his wife Shajahan are among the poorest in India and find it a daily struggle to support their large family. They have nine children between the ages of six months and 14 years old.
Mr Chaitu, a daily wage labourer, earns less than US$6 a day - and that is if he manages to find work.
Ms Shajahan, a housewife, said: “It's not easy taking care of nine children. I can't even leave these kids and go anywhere.
“I wake up at 4am and go to bed by 10pm. My whole day is spent working and taking care of the children - bathing them, washing their clothes, feeding them.”
Of the decision to have a vasectomy, Mr Chaitu said: “I don't want any more children.
"I just want to earn some money and I want my children, my family and myself to live a happy life.”