Challenges ahead for India as it is set to overtake China as world's most populous country

MUMBAI: India is set to overtake China as the world's most populous country this year with 1.4 billion people, but obstacles lie ahead.

Observers said having a large demographic of young people gives India an edge over many other economies, which are facing an ageing population.

With more than half of the country under the age of 25, India has a massive potential workforce to propel economic growth, they added.

“There was a word which was initially coined called the ‘demographic dividends’ for India,” Kotak Mahindra Bank senior economist Upasna Bhardwaj said of the trend.

While India does not face an ageing workforce, the challenge is ensuring there are enough jobs, and that its people have the right education and skills for those jobs, said observers.

CHALLENGES OF A GROWING POPULATION

Unemployment is rising, despite India’s focus on expanding sectors including manufacturing to create more jobs. It hit a three-month high of 8 per cent in November amid steep inflation and slowing economic growth.

Supporting a large population is not easy, said observers, adding that making sure there is nutritious food, water and access to healthcare for everyone is a feat.