Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India says it is reviewing procedures after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India says it is reviewing procedures after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan

India says it is reviewing procedures after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
People work around what Pakistani security sources say is the remains of a missile fired into Pakistan from India, near Mian Channu, Pakistan, Mar 9, 2022. (Photo: Pakistani security sources/Handout via Reuters)
India says it is reviewing procedures after missile accidentally fired into Pakistan
FILE PHOTO: India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh speaks during a joint statement with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin (not pictured) following their meeting in New Delhi, India, Mar 20, 2021. (Photo: Reuters/Adnan Abidi)
15 Mar 2022 02:28PM (Updated: 15 Mar 2022 02:28PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: India is conducting a review of its standing operating procedures for operations, maintenance and inspection of weapons systems after accidentally launching a missile into Pakistan last week, its defence minister said on Tuesday (Mar 15).

"We attach the highest priority to the safety and security of our weapon systems. If any shortcoming is found, it would be immediately rectified," Rajnath Singh told parliament.

India accidentally released a missile, which landed in Pakistan, around 7pm last Wednesday during routine maintenance and inspection, he said.

"While this incident is regretted, we are relieved that nobody was hurt due to the accident," Singh said.

Pakistan on Saturday demanded a joint probe into the incident, rejecting New Delhi's decision to hold an internal inquiry into the incident and calling on the international community to play a role.

Related:

Related:

Source: Reuters/ac

Related Topics

India Pakistan

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us