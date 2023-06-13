Seven dead as cyclone barrels towards western India, Pakistan

AHMEDABAD: Four boys drowned in rough seas off the western Indian financial hub of Mumbai on Tuesday (Jun 13) as India and Pakistan began evacuating people from coastal areas, two days before a cyclone is expected to make landfall.

Classified as a very severe cyclonic storm, Biparjoy is expected to land around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India's Gujarat province and Karachi in southern Pakistan.

Meteorologists predict maximum sustained wind speeds of 125kmh to 135kmh, gusting to 150kmh.

"Four boys drowned at Juhu beach on Monday evening. So far, we have found the bodies of two, and the search is still ongoing to locate the remaining two," said a police official in Mumbai, India's western metropolis that is south of Gujarat.

High waves in the Arabian Sea, accompanied by a heavy downpour and gusting winds pounded Gujarat's coastal areas, uprooting trees and resulting in wall collapse that killed three people in Kutch and Rajkot districts of the state, authorities said.

Eight districts in coastal Gujarat are expected to be affected, the state government said. Fishing operations in the region have been suspended until Friday while schools have declared holidays.