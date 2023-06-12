Severe cyclone to hit India's west coast, south Pakistan on Thursday

Logo
A coastal road worker watches waves hit the city's waterfront during high tide in the Arabian Sea at Marine Drive in Mumbai, India on Jun 10, 2023. (Photo: AP/Rajanish Kakade)

12 Jun 2023 02:23PM (Updated: 12 Jun 2023 02:31PM)
MUMBAI: A storm off India's west coast has strengthened to become a powerful cyclone, which could hit India's western state of Gujarat and southern parts of Pakistan this week, the weather department said.

The cyclone, named Biparjoy, is expected to make landfall on Thursday (Jun 15) afternoon between Mandvi in Gujarat and Karachi in Pakistan with a maximum sustained wind speed of 125kmh to 135kmh, gusting up to 150kmh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Monday.

The weather office has advised fishing communities to halt operations and the evacuation of people from the coastal areas of Saurashtra and Kutch regions of Gujarat.

Two of India biggest ports - Mundra and Kandla - are in the Gulf of Kutch, while the Jamnagar refinery, the world's biggest oil refinery complex owned by Reliance Industries, is based in Saurashtra.

Seven teams of India's National Disaster Response Force and 12 teams of State Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the districts likely to be affected by the storm, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel said in a Tweet.

Nearly a dozen districts in coastal Gujarat would be affected by heavy rainfall and gusting winds, although some of the districts are sparsely populated, which would limit the damage, said a weather office official, who declined to be named.

A 1998 cyclone killed at least 4,000 people and caused hundreds of millions of dollars in damage in Gujarat.

Biparjoy delayed the onset of the annual monsoon over the southern state of Kerala, but now conditions are favourable for the progress of much-needed rains in some more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu states, the weather office said.

Source: Reuters/rc

