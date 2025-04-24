India and Pakistan: A history of division and war

NEW DELHI: Nuclear-armed arch-rivals India and Pakistan have long accused each other of backing forces to destabilise them, especially in the contested Himalayan region of Kashmir that each controls parts of.

New Delhi regularly blames Islamabad for backing gunmen in Kashmir, who have fought an insurgency against Indian forces since 1989.

Islamabad denies it backs the insurgents, saying it only supports Muslim-majority Kashmir's struggle for self-determination.

The killing of 26 people in Indian-run Kashmir on Tuesday (Apr 22) signalled a dramatic escalation in violence - targeting civilians and the area's vital tourism industry - and a shift from the common small-scale clashes between militants and security forces.

India on Wednesday took a raft of diplomatic measures against Islamabad, including shutting its key land border crossing and suspending a water-sharing treaty.

Pakistan then announced a meeting of its National Security Committee, summoned only in cases of external threat or major attack.

Here are key events in their troubled relationship.

1947: PARTITION AND WAR

Two centuries of British rule end on Aug 15, 1947, with the sub-continent divided into mainly Hindu India and Muslim-majority Pakistan.

The poorly prepared partition unleashes bloodshed that kills possibly more than a million people and displaces 15 million others.

Kashmir's monarch dithers on whether to submit to Indian or Pakistani rule.

But, after the suppression of uprising against his rule, Pakistan-backed militants attack. He seeks India's help - precipitating an all-out war between both countries.

A UN-backed, 770km ceasefire line in January 1949 divides Kashmir, known as the Line of Control.