India, Pakistan and the Kashmir attack - what we know

NEW DELHI: Long-troubled relations between nuclear-armed rivals India and Pakistan rapidly worsened after gunmen targeting tourists killed 26 men in Indian-administered Kashmir.

It was the deadliest attack on civilians in the disputed Himalayan territory in a quarter of a century.

India accuses Pakistan of being behind Tuesday's (Apr 22) attack but Islamabad rejects those claims as "frivolous".

The South Asian neighbours have issued a series of tit-for-tat diplomatic measures but analysts fear any further escalation could involve military action.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Holidaymakers escaping the sweltering heat of India's lowland plains were enjoying the tranquil meadows of the Baisaran Valley on Tuesday. The popular site lies beneath snowcapped mountains near the town of Pahalgam.

Gunmen burst out of surrounding pine forests, raking the crowds with automatic weapons.

Survivors told reporters that the gunmen separated men from women and children and then executed several at close range.

They also reported that the gunmen ordered some of the men to recite the Muslim declaration of faith.

Those who could not were shot.

All 26 killed were Indian nationals, except one from Nepal.

Most were Hindus. One was a Kashmiri Muslim who gave horse rides for tourists.