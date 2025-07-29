Gunmen involved in Indian Kashmir tourist attack killed: Minister

NEW DELHI: Indian security forces have killed three Pakistani gunmen who were involved in an April attack on Hindu tourists in Indian Kashmir that led to an intense military conflict between the two countries, home minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday (Jul 29).

The heavily-armed men were killed in a military operation on Monday, more than three months after 26 people were gunned down in a popular resort town of Indian Kashmir on Apr 22.

"I want to tell the parliament (that) those who attacked in Baisaran were three terrorists and all three have been killed," he said.

Shah said all three were Pakistani nationals and identified two of them as members of Lashkar-e-Taiba, a UN-designated terrorist group based in Pakistan.

"Indian security agencies have detailed evidence of their involvement in the attack," he said in a speech in the lower house of parliament.

Monday's operation took place in the mountains of Dachigam, around 30km from the disputed region's main city of Srinagar, the army said in a statement.