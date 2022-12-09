India’s pandemic pet boom just the start of rapid industry growth, say analysts

NEW DELHI: Ms Sanjana Sinha adopted two dogs named Bailey and Casper during the COVID-19 pandemic - and they were crucial to her and her family’s mental health during lockdown periods.

“I think we all attribute our sanity to (especially Bailey) in the lockdown months,” said Ms Sinha.

“And I think he’s also the reason for us to go out to the parks in the morning, in the evening, step out, step away from our laptops during work.

"Every day at six o'clock he starts barking. Like (saying) ‘shut your laptop – it’s time to play with me’,” she added.

Ms Sinha is among many Indians who acquired pets during the pandemic, leading to a jump in pet ownership in the country.

Industry players said pet adoption has gone up across the board, growing at an estimated 11 per cent yearly.

Dogs, cats and rabbits are among the top choices for pet lovers.