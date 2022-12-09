India’s pandemic pet boom just the start of rapid industry growth, say analysts
Pet care has driven a surge in new businesses and jobs, and is expected to grow into a US$1.2 billion sector by 2025.
NEW DELHI: Ms Sanjana Sinha adopted two dogs named Bailey and Casper during the COVID-19 pandemic - and they were crucial to her and her family’s mental health during lockdown periods.
“I think we all attribute our sanity to (especially Bailey) in the lockdown months,” said Ms Sinha.
“And I think he’s also the reason for us to go out to the parks in the morning, in the evening, step out, step away from our laptops during work.
"Every day at six o'clock he starts barking. Like (saying) ‘shut your laptop – it’s time to play with me’,” she added.
Ms Sinha is among many Indians who acquired pets during the pandemic, leading to a jump in pet ownership in the country.
Industry players said pet adoption has gone up across the board, growing at an estimated 11 per cent yearly.
Dogs, cats and rabbits are among the top choices for pet lovers.
Analysts said this unprecedented boom in India’s pet industry is just the start, and projected to more than double in size within three years.
Pet care is expected to grow into a US$1.2 billion sector by 2025, and has driven a surge in new businesses and jobs.
JOBS, BUSINESSES BOOM
Professional dog trainer Preet Pal Singh said demand for skilled pet handlers like himself has increased in recent times.
“The way people send their kids to schools, now they’re sending dogs for training," he said.
"There’s lots of demand in the market. And because of this, the number of dog trainers is also going up."
Mr Singh, who has been in the profession for decades, recently roped in his son to cope with the increase in business. Between them, the duo earn more than US$1,500 a month – a sum that would take an average Indian seven-and-a-half months to make.
Other freelance work in the sector, including dog walkers, pet sitters and groomers, have also seen a surge in customers and income.
Businesses are also keen to cash in on the increasing appetite for pet ownership.
Established players in the Indian consumer market, such as Nestle India and Emami, have made forays into pet care products and invested millions in the industry.
Besides the conglomerates, local pet care businesses have also benefited.
“If I look at my sales between 2020 to 2022, it has grown by about 24 per cent,” said Dr Sukhdeep Singh Siddhu, a veterinarian and pet store owner.
Local pet store chain Heads Up for Tails, which had two outlets in 2016, rode the boom and has today expanded to 48 stores in 10 cities.
Apart from spending on essentials like pet food, medicines, vaccines and grooming products, consumers are also splurging on items to indulge their pets, such as chew toys and fancy cots.
With 60 per cent of the revenue in the pet care industry comprising sales of pet accessories, industry players said it paves the way for new factories and jobs to emerge in the country.
Indian companies have set up shop to manufacture pet accessories locally, wrestling back business from China, where much of these products used to be imported from.
Analysts said the boom in the pet care sector in India, which has the world’s second largest population, is showing no signs of slowing down.
With pet ownership and adoption growing more popular across the country, the market’s future has huge growth potential, they added.