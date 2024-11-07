Trash troubles: How India can deal with its staggering amount of plastic waste

NEW DELHI: India produces 9.3 million tonnes of plastic waste every year.

This is almost equivalent to the combined volume of what Nigeria, China and Indonesia - the next three biggest plastic polluters - generate.

Nearly half of this waste is made up of single-use plastics like water bottles, sachets, packaging and disposable cutlery.

With India's ban on some single-use plastic items two years ago doing little to curb the country's mounting waste problem, some startups - like Mumbai-based firm ReCircle - are taking matters into their own hands.

It works with a network of rag pickers to collect plastic waste, before sorting and processing the waste into tiny pellets that can be turned into other plastic products.

The firm’s co-founder Rahul Nainani believes recycling is the way to counter the growing problem.

While government statistics show that two-thirds of plastic waste in the country is recycled, the National Circular Economy Roadmap for Reducing Plastic Waste in India says otherwise - that the country’s total recycling rate could be closer to a mere 8 per cent.

"The only way to increase our recycling rates is by increasing segregation at (the) source so that material can be collected in a segregated manner and can reach the right processing facility, rather than reaching our landfills and oceans,” Nainani told CNA.