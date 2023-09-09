Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India PM Modi says G20 leaders' declaration adopted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India PM Modi says G20 leaders' declaration adopted

India PM Modi says G20 leaders' declaration adopted

A giant screen displays India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the International Media Centre, as he sits behind the country tag that reads "Bharat", while delivering the opening speech during the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, Sep 9, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis)

09 Sep 2023 06:57PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday (Sep 9) that the G20 had reached a consensus on a leaders' declaration and announced its adoption during the first day of its annual summit.

"On the back of the hard work of all the teams, we have received consensus on the G20 Leaders Summit Declaration," Modi told the bloc leaders in New Delhi, before clapping the table for a few seconds in celebration.

"I announce the adoption of this declaration," Modi said, flanked by India Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The announcement came after delegates from the world's most powerful countries reached a compromise on language to describe the war in Ukraine, Reuters reported earlier.

The group was deeply divided over the war in Ukraine, with Western nations pushing for strong condemnation of Russia in the Leaders' Declaration to be issued at the end of the summit, while others demanded a focus on broader economic issues.

There were no immediate details on the language that was agreed to describe the war.

Related:

Source: Reuters/cm

Related Topics

G20 Narendra Modi India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.