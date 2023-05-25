Indian PM Narendra Modi wraps up Australia visit as both sides seek closer ties amid growing regional tensions

SYDNEY: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrapped up his three-day visit to Australia on Wednesday (May 24), following a rock star reception and new agreements on migration and green hydrogen.

Observers said the visit comes as the two nations seek to forge closer relations in the face of rising tensions in the region.

Mr Modi and his Australian counterpart Anthony Albanese discussed economic ties and security cooperation, as well as the impact of Russia’s war with Ukraine on developing countries.