Indian police detain several people in Gen Z-led protests against voter roll changes

NEW DELHI: Indian police detained several people in the capital New Delhi on Saturday (Oct 3), disrupting a second day of protests backed by the Gen Z-led Cockroach Janta Party and other opposition groups against changes to voter rolls.

The protesters say the changes benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governing party and are demanding the resignation of India's election chief.

The demonstrations mark the latest in a series of youth-led protests that have emerged this year, putting pressure on Modi unprecedented in his 12 years in power.

About 100 demonstrators removed security barricades on Saturday and chanted "vote thief, leave the post" and "Gyanesh Kumar, step down" before police forcibly detained some of them.