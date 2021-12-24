Indian police probe Hindu event calling for mass killing of Muslims

NEW DELHI: Indian police said on Friday (Dec 24) they have launched an investigation into an event where Hindu hardliners called for mass killings of minority Muslims.

A speaker at the gathering earlier this month told the crowd that people should not worry about going to jail for killing Muslims, according to a video verified as genuine by AFP.

"Even if just a hundred of us become soldiers and kill 2 million of them, we will be victorious ... If you stand with this attitude only then will you able to protect sanatana dharma (an absolute form of Hinduism)," the woman said.

The meeting in the northern holy city of Haridwar was attended by at least one member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The party stands accused of - but denies - encouraging the persecution of Muslims and other minorities by hardline Hindu nationalists since coming to power in 2014.

Prominent Muslim member of parliament Asaduddin Owaisi tweeted that the comments in the video were a "clear case of incitement to genocide".

Modi's government has not commented on the event.

The woman in the video reportedly added that Indians should "pray to Nathuram Godse", the Hindu extremist who assassinated Indian independence icon Mahatma Gandhi in 1948.