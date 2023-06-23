Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay

India police probe hotel conman for 603-night free stay

(Photo: Facebook/Roseate House New Delhi)

23 Jun 2023 11:06AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
DELHI: Indian police are investigating a suspected fraudster who spent nearly two years in a five-star hotel without paying after reportedly bribing staff to fix records, local media said on Thursday (Jun 23).

Ankush Dutta booked a room at Roseate House hotel in New Delhi on May 30, 2019, and was supposed to check out the next day.

But he extended his stay for 603 nights until he left out on January 22, 2021, leaving behind unpaid bills of US$70,000.

"Accounts were falsified to conceal the actual outstanding dues," the police complaint read, quoted by the Indian Express newspaper.

Hotel managers also filed a police complaint against several employees for conspiracy, forgery and cheating, with officials saying they suspected staff members were bribed to manipulate in-house software systems.

Roseate House officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Source: AFP/yb

Related Topics

India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.