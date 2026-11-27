NEW DELHI: Police in India have said they rescued dozens of Malaysian and Indonesian nationals who were illegally confined and forced to participate in a cyber fraud operation in a suburb of national capital Delhi.

A total of 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians were rescued, Delhi police said in a statement late on Thursday (Nov 26).

They were lured to India with promises of employment and "lucrative opportunities," but were later forced to participate in the scam that cheated unsuspecting people through fake investment schemes, police said.

Police have recovered more than 350 mobile phones and nearly 170 computers used in the operation, along with 26 laptops and 174 passports, the statement said.

A Malaysian national has also been arrested, police said, adding that his role and association with others in the network were under investigation.