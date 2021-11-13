India's pollution control board warns of New Delhi air emergency

NEW DELHI: India's pollution control body warned of a looming health emergency in New Delhi as deteriorating air quality in the capital turned the sky a murky grey.

The city is ranked one of the world's most polluted, with a hazardous melange of factory emissions, car exhaust fumes and smoke from agricultural fires settling in the skies over its 20 million people each winter.

On Saturday (Nov 13), levels of harmful PM2.5 particles topped 300 on the air quality index. That number is more than 10 times the safe daily limit set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

A reading over 300 for 48 hours would initiate emergency measures in the capital, including the closure of primary schools and severe traffic restrictions.

The Central Pollution Control Board on Friday told New Delhi residents to "limit outdoor activities and minimise their exposure" and advised government authorities to prepare "for implementation of measures under 'emergency' category".

It added the poor air quality would likely run until Nov 18 due to "low winds with calm conditions during the night".