Modi’s US state visit helped him gain crucial momentum ahead of India’s general elections next year: Analysts

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the United States last week, which resulted in investment opportunities, defence deals and the promise of thousands of new jobs, has helped him gain crucial momentum ahead of India’s general elections next year.

Many observers said his base is now reinvigorated, with supporters hailing the US trip – his first with the full diplomatic status of an official state visit – as a roaring success.

Ceremonial events such as a state dinner and his address to the US Congress, which are typically reserved for the US' closest partners, show that India’s stature under Mr Modi has reached new heights, said veteran journalist Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay, who has written an acclaimed biography of the Indian prime minister.