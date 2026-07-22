India opposition leader Rahul Gandhi released after protest detention

NEW DELHI: India's opposition leader Rahul Gandhi has been released after being detained outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence as part of education system protests that have pushed into Wednesday (Jul 22).

The demonstrations, led by the social media-driven Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, have emerged as one of the biggest challenges to Modi's government since his re-election in 2024, with protesters demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation and broader reforms to the examination system.

Gandhi had staged a sit-in protest on Tuesday, accusing the government of ignoring students' demands and condemning a police crackdown on demonstrations in New Delhi a day earlier.

Pradhan, facing growing pressure over the handling of examination controversies, said late Tuesday the government remained committed to reform.

"We owe them (students) answers, reforms and accountability," he said in a social media post.

"That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering," he said in his first comments since Monday's street protest.