Opposition, journalists allege police abuses during India protests

NEW DELHI: Opposition leaders and journalists accused police of heavy-handed tactics during weekend demonstrations, as authorities locked down New Delhi on Monday (Oct 12) ahead of a fresh rally against the election chief.

Authorities deployed thousands of personnel across central Delhi for a third straight day, erecting heavy metal barricades and closing key metro stations before a march called by opposition leader Rahul Gandhi.

The protests were triggered by allegations of misconduct during a nationwide voter roll revision that critics say could benefit Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Election Commission of India, which oversees the voting process in the world's most populous nation, has denied wrongdoing.

But attention has increasingly shifted to the police response after a chaotic weekend in which thousands of protesters, including members of the youth-led Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) movement, were detained, according to local media reports.

Most of those detained, including three top leaders of the CJP, have since been released.

Opposition figures have accused authorities of trying to suppress dissent through mass detentions.

Parliamentarian John Brittas of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) alleged he was "manhandled, dragged, assaulted" by police during Sunday's demonstrations.

"This is not merely an assault on an MP. It is an assault on democratic freedoms and the rule of law," Brittas said.