India's top court suspends Rahul Gandhi's defamation conviction

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Friday (Aug 4) suspended the defamation conviction of Rahul Gandhi, a decision that could pave the way for the senior opposition politician to return to parliament after his disqualification.

Gandhi, 53, was sentenced to two years' imprisonment in March in a case that critics have said showed threats to the rule of law in the world's largest democracy.

He was turfed out of the legislature as a result but has stayed out of jail while appealing the case up to the Supreme Court in New Delhi.

A justice there said that the initial trial judge had failed to justify imposing the maximum sentence on Gandhi for his comments, made during a campaign rally four years ago.

"The order of conviction needs to be stayed pending final adjudication," Justice B.R. Gavai said in his ruling.