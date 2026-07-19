India probe into stolen donations tests trust in temple finances

NEW DELHI: A probe into donations allegedly siphoned off at India’s grand Ram temple has renewed scrutiny of how religious sites manage vast amounts of cash and gold entrusted to them by devotees.

Police launched an investigation in June and arrested eight people responsible for handling donations at the revered Hindu shrine in the northern city of Ayodhya.

Authorities have not disclosed the amount allegedly stolen, but media reports say it could amount to 30 million rupees (US$311,573).

Ashok Prasad Kushwaha, an auto-rickshaw driver in Delhi who has visited the Ram temple three times in two years, said donations are acts of faith made even by people with modest incomes.

“When we donate, we believe the money is going for God’s work,” he said.

“Now if that hard-earned money gets stolen from a place like a temple, it feels like personal loss.”