Man who raped, murdered trainee doctor in Kolkata hospital gets life in prison

KOLKATA: The rapist and murderer of an Indian doctor was sentenced to life in prison on Monday (Jan 20) for a gruesome crime that sparked nationwide protests and widespread hospital strikes last year.

The family of the 31-year-old medic broke into tears saying they were "shocked" at the sentence and had hoped her murderer would be hanged, for a case that highlighted the chronic issue of violence against women in the world's most populous country.

But Judge Anirban Das said the case did not deserve the death penalty as it was not "the rarest of the rare cases", and ordered that Sanjoy Roy must spend his life behind bars.

The discovery of the trainee doctor's bloodied body at a government hospital in the eastern city of Kolkata in August 2024 sparked outrage.

The murder led to demands by doctors at government hospitals for additional security, with thousands of citizens in Kolkata and elsewhere in India joining doctors' protests in solidarity.

Roy, 33, the lone accused in the case, who had been a civic volunteer in the hospital, was arrested a day after the victim's body was discovered.

India's Supreme Court last year ordered a national task force to examine how to bolster security for healthcare workers, saying the brutality of the killing had "shocked the conscience of the nation".

The victim's mother and father, who were seated close to Roy in court on Monday, have said they wanted Roy to be executed.

"We are shocked by the verdict," the victim's father told AFP, tears running down his face.

"We will continue our fight, and won't let investigations stop ... Come what may, we will fight for justice."

Family members cannot be identified in keeping with Indian law around the reporting of sexual violence cases.