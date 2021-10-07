Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India to reopen to tourists from Oct 15
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India to reopen to tourists from Oct 15

India to reopen to tourists from Oct 15

Passengers wearing face masks amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19 walk out from Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. (File photo: AFP/Money SHARMA)

07 Oct 2021 09:43PM (Updated: 07 Oct 2021 09:43PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

NEW DELHI: India will reopen to tourists from Oct 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday (Oct 7).

"After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from Oct 15," the home ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from Nov 15 on fresh Tourist Visas," it added.

India suspended all visas for foreigners in March 2020 when the pandemic took off as the government imposed a strict lockdown.

Restrictions on some categories of foreigners such as diplomats and businesspeople were later lifted but tourists remained barred.

Related:

Earlier this year India was hit by a severe wave of coronavirus infections with about 400,000 cases and 4,000 deaths every day.

But cases in the country of 1.3 billion people have since slowed sharply to around 20,000 new daily infections and 200 to 300 deaths.

At the same time restrictions on most activities have been lifted.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: AFP/dv

Related Topics

India

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us