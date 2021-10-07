India to reopen to tourists from Oct 15

NEW DELHI: India will reopen to tourists from Oct 15 after being closed for more than a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the government said on Thursday (Oct 7).

"After considering various inputs, the MHA (home ministry) has decided to begin granting fresh Tourist Visas for foreigners coming to India through chartered flights with effect from Oct 15," the home ministry said in a statement.

"Foreign tourists entering into India by flights other than chartered aircraft would be able to do so only with effect from Nov 15 on fresh Tourist Visas," it added.

India suspended all visas for foreigners in March 2020 when the pandemic took off as the government imposed a strict lockdown.

Restrictions on some categories of foreigners such as diplomats and businesspeople were later lifted but tourists remained barred.