Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Asia

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases

India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases

FILE PHOTO: A healthcare worker collects a swab sample from a court employee during a rapid antigen testing campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at a court in Mumbai, India, March 25, 2021. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni

14 Aug 2021 01:04PM (Updated: 14 Aug 2021 01:04PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

MUMBAI: India reported 38,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Saturday (Aug 14).

Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 478, health ministry data showed. Total cases rose to 32.12 million.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters/ad

Related Topics

India COVID-19

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us