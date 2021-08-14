India reports 38,667 new COVID-19 cases

MUMBAI: India reported 38,667 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, a government statement said on Saturday (Aug 14).
Daily COVID-19 deaths in the country rose by 478, health ministry data showed. Total cases rose to 32.12 million.
Source: Reuters/ad
