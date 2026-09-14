India moves to cool surging sugar prices as festive demand looms

WHAT IS DRIVING THE PRICE SPIKE?

For Hitesh Choudhary, co-owner of a small chain of traditional Indian sweet shops, the festive period is normally the busiest time of the year.

But with sugar considerably more expensive than it was just a couple of months ago, he is bracing for a squeeze on margins.

“We are bearing the losses because we can’t increase our prices now with the festive season,” said Choudhary, co-owner of Jodhpur Sweets.

Government data shows the all-India average retail price of sugar was around 60 rupees (US$0.63) a kilogram in early September – about 25 per cent higher than in late July.

Though prices have come off their peak, they remain well above July levels.

The Indian government has attributed the increase to a combination of lower-than-expected domestic production, weather and pest damage to sugarcane, stronger demand ahead of the festive season and tighter global supplies, as well as speculation and hoarding.