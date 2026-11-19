BENGALURU: Indian startups are showcasing their latest robotics innovations as the country seeks to establish itself as a player in the global robotics industry.

At the three-day Bengaluru Tech Summit, which concludes on Thursday (Nov 19), companies are demonstrating cutting edge technologies ranging from humanoids to quadruped robots.

The four-legged robots also went head-to-head in a race during the event, with PARAM, developed by Bengaluru-based startup General Autonomy emerging as the winner.