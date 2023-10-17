India's top court declines to legalise same-sex marriage

NEW DELHI: India's top court on Tuesday (Oct 17) said it cannot legalise same-sex marriages, with the chief justice of the country saying making such a law is the domain of parliament.

A five-judge bench headed by the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, heard arguments in the case between April and May this year and pronounced its verdict on Tuesday.

Chandrachud said there was a degree of "agreement and disagreement on how far we have to go" on same-sex marriages as he began reading his order.

Two of the other four judges agreed with Chandrachud on the court not legalising same-sex marriages, making it a majority.

Two other judges are yet to speak.

The court ruling comes five years after a historic 2018 judgement when the Supreme Court scrapped a colonial-era ban on gay sex.