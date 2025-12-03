India's Congress seeks parliament debate on state-run app for smartphones

NEW DELHI: India's main opposition party said on Wednesday (Dec 3) that a government plan to preload a state-run app on smartphones violates the privacy of users and the government needed to explain itself, escalating tensions on a matter that has sparked surveillance fears.

The Indian government has confidentially ordered companies including Apple, Samsung and Xiaomi to preload their phones with an app called Sanchar Saathi, or Communication Partner, within 90 days, Reuters was first to report on Monday.

The app is intended to track stolen phones, block them and prevent them from being misused, but privacy advocates and many of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's opponents have protested this week, calling it a surveillance tool.

On Wednesday, India's Congress party urged parliament's upper house to hold a discussion on "privacy and security risks" in response to the government directive.

"The government must clarify the legal authority for mandating a non-removable app," senior Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said in a notice to the parliament.

"The grave, serious and real apprehension is also that such compulsorily installed app can have a backdoor, thereby absolutely compromising the data and privacy of the user," he added.

India's telecom ministry has defended the move, describing it as a measure to combat "serious endangerment" of cybersecurity.

Apple does not plan to comply with a mandate to preload its smartphones with a state-owned cyber safety app and will convey its concerns to New Delhi, Reuters reported on Tuesday.