India says its troops exchanged gunfire with Pakistan

NEW DELHI: Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged gunfire in disputed Kashmir for a fifth straight night, New Delhi's army said on Tuesday (Apr 29), one week since an attack targeting tourists sent relations into a tailspin.

The Indian army said its soldiers and Pakistani forces fired at each other overnight along the Line of Control, the de facto border in contested Kashmir, a heavily-fortified zone of high-altitude Himalayan outposts.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan.

Relations between the nuclear-armed neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on Apr 22, in which 26 men were killed.

Subscribe to CNA’s Morning Brief An automated curation of our top stories to start your day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

Islamabad has rejected the charge, and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.

India said that overnight Monday to Tuesday, the "Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control", saying the gunfire took place in areas opposite Kupwara and Baramulla districts, as well as in the Akhnoor sector.

The Indian army said its troops had "responded in a measured and effective manner to the provocation". There were no reports of casualties.

India has said Tuesday is the deadline for Pakistani citizens to leave.

Analysts say they fear bellicose statements will escalate into possible military action.