India says troops exchanged overnight gunfire with Pakistan

SRINAGAR: Indian and Pakistani soldiers exchanged small arms and artillery fire overnight along the de facto border in contested Kashmir, the Indian army said Thursday (May 8).

The nuclear-armed rivals experienced their worst violence in two decades on Wednesday, after India launched deadly missile strikes on its neighbour, with days of repeated gunfire along their border escalating into artillery shelling.

India said its strikes on Wednesday had destroyed nine "terrorist camps" in Pakistan, two weeks after New Delhi blamed Islamabad for backing an attack on tourists in the Indian-administered side of disputed Kashmir - a charge Pakistan denies.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said in an address to the nation late Wednesday that Islamabad would "avenge" those killed by India.

At least 43 deaths have been reported so far from both sides of the border collectively following Wednesday's violence.

Islamabad said 31 civilians were killed by the Indian strikes and firing along the border, and New Delhi added at least 12 dead from Pakistani shelling.

There was no immediate confirmation from Pakistan of the latest reported violence along the frontier.