India seizes US$2.7 billion of heroin in haul from Afghanistan

AHMEDABAD: Indian officials said on Tuesday (Sep 21) they have seized nearly 3 tonnes of heroin originating from Afghanistan worth an estimated 200 billion rupees (US$2.72 billion) amid the chaos following last month's takeover of the country by the Taliban.

Afghanistan is the world's biggest producer of heroin, supplying between 80 and 90 per cent of global output. But since taking power, the Taliban have said they plan to ban the drug trade, without giving details on how.

Two people have been arrested in connection with the haul and investigations were ongoing, an official in Gujarat said, declining to be named as he was not authorised to speak publicly.

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), India's top anti-smuggling agency, seized two containers at western Gujarat's Mundra Port on Sep 15 after receiving intelligence that they contained narcotics, the official said.

The containers had been imported by a firm in the southern coastal city of Vijayawada, the official added.

"Investigation conducted so far has also revealed the involvement of Afghan nationals, who are under investigation."

DRI officials declined to comment.