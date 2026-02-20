India showcases homegrown AI models to spark its own ‘DeepSeek moment’

NEW DELHI: Fledgling Indian artificial intelligence companies showcased homegrown technologies this week at a major summit in New Delhi, underpinning big dreams of becoming a global AI power.

But analysts said the country was unlikely to have a "DeepSeek moment" - the sort of boom China had last year with a high-performance, low-cost chatbot - any time soon.

Still, building custom AI tools could bring benefits to the world's most populous nation.

At the AI Impact Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded three new models released by Indian companies, along with other examples of the country's rising profile in the field.

"All the solutions that have been presented here demonstrate the power of 'Made in India' and India's innovative qualities," Modi said Thursday (Feb 19).

One of the startups making a buzz at the summit attended by world leaders and top technology CEOs was Sarvam AI, which this week released two large language models it says were trained from scratch in India.

Its models are optimised to work across 22 Indian languages, says the company, which received government-subsidised access to advanced computer processors.

The six-day summit, which wraps up on Saturday, is the fourth annual international meeting to discuss the risks and rewards of the fast-growing AI sector.

It is the largest yet and the first in a developing country, with Indian businesses striking deals with US tech giants to build large-scale data centre infrastructure to help train and run AI systems.