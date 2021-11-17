India shuts coal-fired power plants, schools in Delhi as smog worsens

NEW DELHI: India has temporarily shut down five coal-fired power plants around the capital New Delhi and closed schools until further notice as part of its drive to combat air pollution.

The Commission for Air Quality Management has also banned trucks carrying non-essential goods and stopped construction in Delhi and its neighbouring cities.

Pollution levels surged to "severe" levels this month, with the Air Quality Index in New Delhi going as high as 499 on a scale of 500, indicating healthy people were also at risk of developing respiratory illnesses.

There was a "compelling" need to ensure that air quality does not deteriorate any further, according to the latest order from the federal environment ministry panel on air pollution.

Delhi, among the world's most polluted capital cities, battles chronic winter smog every year as a drop in temperatures trap deadly pollutants from coal-fired plants outside the city, fumes from vehicles and open burning of garbage.